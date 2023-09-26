Updated soccer, volleyball local standings — Sports Digest: Sept. 25, 2023

CEDARVILLE — The Cedarville football team remains in the receiving votes section of the latest Ohio state AP football poll for Division VII released on Monday.

The Indians got the minimum 12 points needed to appear in the rankings for the third straight week following its 45-point win against Madison Plains on Friday.

Xenia dropped out of the rankings for D-II for the first time in nine weeks following its loss to Fairborn on Friday.

In the newest Ohio Scholatic Soccer Coaches Association rankings released Monday, the Legacy Christian girls team moved up to a tie for 10th in D-III, while the Bellbrook girls team dropped one spot to No. 12 in the D-II rankings despite remaining unbeaten. Carroll’s boys team dropped to the receiving votes section of D-II.

In the Miami Valley rankings, both the Beavercreek’s boys and girls teams are fourth in D-I. Carroll’s boys team is ranked second and the girls are third for D-II.

Bellbrook is second for girls and sixth in boys in D-II. Legacy Christian is also second for girls and fourth for boys in D-III.

Greeneview is fifth in girls and ninth for boys in D-III, while Yellow Springs is ranked in a tie for fifth in boys.

Volleyball records (as of Sunday)

Cedarville 10-2 (8-2 OHC)

Beavercreek 10-4 (8-2 GWOC)

Bellbrook 10-5 (6-0 SWBL)

Yellow Springs 8-4 (3-1 MBC)

Greeneview 8-5 (6-4 OHC)

Xenia 4-9 (2-9 MVL)

Carroll 4-10 (1-9 GCL)

Fairborn 3-11 (3-7 MVL)

Legacy Christian 2-13 (0-4 MBC)

Boys Soccer records (as of Sunday)

Legacy Christian 9-2-1 (2-1-0 MBC)

Carroll 7-3-1 (1-1-0 GCL)

Bellbrook 7-4-1 (5-0-0 SWBL)

Yellow Springs 6-3-0 (3-0-0 MBC)

Beavercreek 5-4-2 (1-2-1 GWOC)

Greeneview 4-5-2 (3-0-1 OHC)

Xenia 3-7-1 (1-4-1 MVL)

Fairborn 1-9-1 (0-5-1 MVL)

Girls Soccer records (as of Sunday)

Legacy Christian 10-0-1 (2-0-0 MBC)

Bellbrook 9-0-3 (4-0-1 SWBL)

Greeneview 9-3-1 (6-0-0 OHC)

Carroll 9-3-1 (0-2-0 GCL)

Xenia 6-5-0 (2-3-0 MVL)

Beavercreek 5-5-1 (2-2-0 GWOC)

Fairborn 4-6-0 (3-3-0 MVL)

Yellow Springs 4-6-0 (1-1-0 MBC)

RESULTS

HIGH SCHOOL

SATURDAY

Boys Soccer

Wyoming 2, Bellbrook 1

A goal by Logan Lucas kept the Golden Eagles close .

Grant Driskell had seven saves in the match.

Other scores: Walnut Hills 3, Beavercreek 0; Sidney 3, Fairborn 0

Girls Soccer

Bellbrook 4, Miamisburg 0

Mara Donnerberg and Lily Schindler both scored two goals as Jordan Frantz picked up her sixth shutout in goal

Bellbrook remains unbeaten this season.

Carroll 2, Ross 1

Two goals for Lyla Oliver and 11 saves by Sarah Price halted a three-game losing skid for the Patriots.

Lehman Catholic 4, Greeneview 1

Elyse Waggoner got the Rams on the board, but the team suffered just its third loss of the season.

Keeley Anderson made six saves in net.

Other scores: Sidney 4, Fairborn 0

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOL

TUESDAY

Cross Country

Beavercreek, Fairborn at Tecumseh Invite, 5 p.m.

Girls Golf

Clinton Massie at Xenia, 4 p.m.

Bellbrook at Centerville, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Legacy Christian at Emmanuel Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Bellbrook at Franklin, 6 p.m.

Xenia at Stebbins, 6 p.m.

Carroll at Fenwick, 7 p.m.

Beavercreek at Miamisburg, 7:15 p.m.

Fairborn at Greenville, 7:15 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Greenon, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Legacy Christian at Madison, 6 p.m.

Franklin at Bellbrook, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Fairborn, Xenia at MVL Tournament, 9 a.m.

Fairmont at Beavercreek, 4:30 p.m.

Stivers at Carroll, 4:30 p.m.

Kenton Ridge at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Franklin at Bellbrook, 6:30 p.m.

Beavercreek at Centerville, 6:45 p.m.

Greeneview at West Jefferson, 6:45 p.m.

Cedarville at Triad, 7 p.m.

Fairborn at Piqua, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Xenia, 7 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Emmanuel Christian, 7:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Boys/Girls Golf

Beavercreek at GWOC Tournament, 10 a.m.

Girls Soccer

Miamisburg at Beavercreek, 7:15 p.m.

Fenwick at Carroll, 7:15 p.m.

Fairborn at Greenville, 7:15 p.m.

Xenia at Stebbins, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Greenon at Cedarville, 4:30 p.m.

Dixie at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Yellow Springs at Emmanuel Christian, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys Golf

Fairborn, Xenia at MVL Tournament, 1 p.m.

Girls Golf

Xenia at MVL Tournament, 1 p.m.

Carroll at Centerville, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Fairborn at Franklin, 6 p.m.

Bellbrook at Greeneview, 7 p.m.

Carroll at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.

Trotwood at Xenia, 7:15 p.m.

Dayton Christian at Yellow Springs, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Newton at Greeneview, 5:30 p.m.

Dayton Christian at Yellow Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Milford at Bellbrook, 7:15 p.m.

Franklin at Fairborn, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Fairborn hosting Family Tournament, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Carroll at Stivers, 6:30 p.m.

Wayne at Beavercreek, 6:45 p.m.

Greeneview at Madison Plains, 6:45 p.m.

Catholic Central at Cedarville, 7 p.m.

Sidney at Fairborn, 7 p.m.

Troy at Xenia, 7 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Middletown Christian, 7:15 p.m.

Dayton Christian at Yellow Springs, 7:15 p.m.