Bellbrook, LCA rewarded for strong girls soccer seasons in tournament seeding Bellbrook, LCA rewarded for strong girls soccer seasons in tournament seeding Bellbrook, LCA rewarded for strong girls soccer seasons in tournament seeding

XENIA — Two unbeaten Greene County girls soccer teams received top-2 seeds in the sectional tournament on Sunday.

Bellbrook and Legacy Christian both were voted No. 2 in their respective divisions in the unveiled draw.

The Golden Eagles were only voted behind defending state champion Waynesville in the Central grouping for Division II. Bellbrook plays for an outright league title on Tuesday and have produced a 4-0-4 against top-6 seeds in any division this season.

Legacy Christian has a plus-86 goal differential in its 14 wins. They were scheduled to play West Liberty-Salem, who received the No. 1-seed, in a non-conference regular season game on Monday.

Also getting into the top-five were Carroll in D-II and Greeneview in D-III.

Here’s when all local schools will begin sectional tournament play along with the locations they will play at, as well as their next potential game dates and opponents.

(All matches begin at 7 p.m. unless noted; higher seed hosts until district finals)

Division I

No. 6 Beavercreek (7-8-1) vs. No. 19 Ponitz CTC (7-3-0), Oct. 16. — Winner travels to No. 3 Butler (17-3), Oct. 19 in sectional title match.

No. 11 Xenia (9-5-1) vs. No. 16 West Carrollton (3-11-0), Oct. 16. — Winner travels to face No. 2 Springboro (12-1-2), Oct. 19 in sectional title match.

No. 14 Fairborn (5-8-1) at No. 10 Northmont (3-10-2), Oct. 16. — Winner faces either No. 8 Miamisburg (6-8-1) or No. 17 Stivers (4-3-0), Oct. 19 in sectional title match.

Division II

No. 2 Bellbrook (11-0-5) vs. No. 13 Wilmington (1-11-1), Oct. 16. — Winner faces either No. 5 Monroe (5-4-6) or No. 12 Carlisle (4-9-1), Oct. 19 in sectional title match.

No. 2 Carroll (10-3-3) vs. No. 9 Indian Lake (6-8-1), Oct. 16. — Winner faces No. 11 Greenville (1-13-2), Oct. 19 in sectional title match.

Division III

No. 4 Greeneview (11-4-1) vs. No. 20 Blanchester (1-13-0), Oct. 16. — Winner faces No. 7 Seven Hills (7-5-1), Oct. 19 in sectional title match.

No. 2 Legacy Christian (18-0-1) vs. No. 19 Southeastern (3-9-1), Oct. 16. — Winner faces No. 20 Yellow Springs (4-8-1), Oct. 19 in sectional title match.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on X (formerly Twitter) @Steven_Wright_.