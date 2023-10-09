MBC schools voted into top boys soccer seeds MBC schools voted into top boys soccer seeds MBC schools voted into top boys soccer seeds

XENIA — Yellow Springs will begin its attempt to return to state with another high seed in this year’s Division III sectional tournament.

The Bulldogs are No. 4 after several strong results during the season, including wins at No. 3 Legacy Christian and No. 1 Troy Christian.

The Knights had its powerful attack rewarded as one of three teams from the Metro Buckeye Conference getting into the top-four.

Also getting top-five seeds were Beavercreek in D-I, and Carroll and Bellbrook in D-II.

Here’s when all local schools will begin sectional tournament play along with the locations they will play at, as well as their next potential game dates and opponents.

(All matches begin at 7 p.m. unless noted; higher seed hosts until district finals)

Division I

No. 5 Beavercreek (7-4-3) vs. No. 15 Piqua (7-5-3), Oct. 17. — Winner faces No. 18 Springfield (1-10-2), Oct. 21 in sectional title match.

No. 14 Fairborn (2-12-1) has a bye to the sectional title match awaiting the winner between No. 1 Springboro (10-1-3) and No. 17 Sidney (4-8-2), Oct. 21. — Winner faces either No. 8 Lebanon (7-5-3), No. 10 Wayne (7-3-3), No. 5 Fairmont (8-5-2), or No. 12 Tecumseh (8-3-3), Oct. 24 in district semifinals.

No. 16 Xenia (5-8-2) at No. 2 Centerville (10-2-3), Oct. 17. — Winner faces No. 20 West Carrollton (1-12-1), Oct. 21 in sectional title match.

Division II

No. 2 Carroll (11-3-1) vs. No. 11 Trotwood-Madison (1-9-1), Oct. 17. — Winner faces No. 13 Bellefontaine (0-14-1), 2 p.m., Oct. 21 in sectional title match.

No. 4 Bellbrook (8-6-2) vs. No. 9 Ponitz CTC (6-5-1), Oct. 17. — Winner faces No. 5 Alter (7-8-0), Oct. 21 in sectional title match.

Division III

No. 9 Greeneview (6-6-2) vs. No. 14 Clark Montessori (7-3-0), Oct. 17. — Winner travels to face No. 2 Seven Hills (13-2-0), Oct. 21 in sectional title match.

No. 3 Legacy Christian (11-3-2) vs. No. 21 Northeastern (1-11-3), Oct. 17. — Winner faces No. 16 Emmanuel Christian (3-7-4), Oct. 21 in sectional title match.

No. 4 Yellow Springs (9-5-0) vs. No. 17 Fairlawn (3-9-0), Oct. 17. — Winner faces either No. 5 Botkins (10-3-1) or No. 19 Lehman Catholic (2-12-0), Oct. 2 in sectional title match.

