Unofficial final: Morrison, Taylor win Beavercreek City Schools Board of Education election

BEAVERCREEK — Dennis Morrison and incumbent Gene Taylor won the race for the two seats on the Beavercreek City Schools Board of Education.

According to unofficial results from the Greene County Board of Elections, Morrison received the most votes (13,238) at 38%. Taylor was close behind at 35.8% getting 12,366 votes.

Claire L. Chinske finished at 25.8% (8,926) as the other candidate.

A small portion of Montgomery County also votes for the Beavercreek school board and those are included in the total.

Morrison told Greene County News prior to the election he wanted to return to the BOE to help deal with finances, increasing enrollment, and staffing as the most important issues it faced.

Taylor could not be previously reached.

The other three seats for the five-member BCS BOE come up in 2025.

