Beavercreek school tax wins, parks loses

BEAVERCREEK — Voters in the Beavercreek school district approved a replacement levy, while voters in the city rejected an additional property tax for Spring House Park.

According to unofficial results from the Greene County Board of Elections, the Issue 9 (school district) passed 12,437-11,884 while while Issue 21 (parks and recreation) failed 11,902-7,616. Issue 9 totals include a small portion of Montgomery County, which is in the district.

Issue 9 was a 1.0 mill replacement levy for the Beavercreek Local School District that will collect an estimated $2.175 million annually for five years and will be used for construction, improvements, renovations, and additions. A replacement levy allows the district to collect slightly more in taxes because it allows for an increase in property values. The current levy, last passed in 1989, collects $917,000. The owner of a $100,000 home would see a tax increase of around $21 annually.

Funds can only be used for items with five-plus year life including HVAC, computers, furniture, roof repairs, textbooks, buses, and security systems according to Citizens for Beavercreek Schools.

Issue 21 was an additional 1.93 mill levy for City of Beavercreek parks and recreation. The continuing levy was estimated to collect $3.28 million annually and cost the owner of a $100,000 home approximately $68.

Funds generated would have been used for the park as well as maintain the city’s existing 23 parks, according to city officials.

