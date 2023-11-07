Submitted photos | Kettering Health The 30th annual Circle of Victory Walk raised more than $30,000 for local cancer patients. During the walk attendees wore the names of loved ones affected by cancer and showed support for Greene County residents battling the disease. Submitted photos | Kettering Health The 30th annual Circle of Victory Walk raised more than $30,000 for local cancer patients. During the walk attendees wore the names of loved ones affected by cancer and showed support for Greene County residents battling the disease. Submitted photos | Kettering Health The 30th annual Circle of Victory Walk raised more than $30,000 for local cancer patients. During the walk attendees wore the names of loved ones affected by cancer and showed support for Greene County residents battling the disease. Submitted photos | Kettering Health The 30th annual Circle of Victory Walk raised more than $30,000 for local cancer patients. During the walk attendees wore the names of loved ones affected by cancer and showed support for Greene County residents battling the disease. Submitted photos | Kettering Health The 30th annual Circle of Victory Walk raised more than $30,000 for local cancer patients. During the walk attendees wore the names of loved ones affected by cancer and showed support for Greene County residents battling the disease.

XENIA – Greene Medical Foundation hosted its 30th annual Circle of Victory Walk, raising more than $30,000 for local cancer patients.

During the walk — held Oct. 15 — attendees wore the names of loved ones affected by cancer and showed support for Greene County residents battling the disease. All proceeds went to the foundation’s Circle of Victory Fund, which helps patients cover the expenses that accompany cancer treatment.

The event was held at Shawnee Park and featured music, food trucks, and raffle prizes throughout the day. Festivities concluded with a ceremony recognizing those currently living with cancer, remembering those who fought bravely but lost their battle, and celebrating those who have conquered it.