Karen Rase | Greene County News Regina Willen, executive director; Cathy Brown, public relations and adoption coordinator; Courtney Osting, operations manager; and Wendy Cridlebaugh, HALO volunteer, spend time playing with Dixie, a 2 1/2 year-old pit-mix. Dixie enjoys looking for moles, going up and down the teeter-totter, and chasing balls for treats. Submitted photo | HALO Frank is an eight year old mixed breed and is up for adoption. Frank’s former owner got sick and could no longer take care of him. He knows all of his basic commands and is very friendly. Frank loves to go for walks and public outings. He needs a home where he is the only pet. Submitted photo | HALO Owen — a German Shepard mix — is up for adoption. He is about one years old and has been in the care of HALO for about a month. He was found on a country road and does not have tags or a microchip. He is friendly to people and other dogs. Submitted photo | HALO Zeke is a two year-old “pitsky” — a pittie/husky mix who is up for adoption. He has a submissive play style and enjoys playing with other dogs.

XENIA — HALO (Helping Animals Lost and Orphaned), recently had a golf-themed fundraiser.

Nine bars in the Centerville/Washington Township area participated in the “Putts Fore Pups” bar crawl with a one-hole putting challenge at each bar.

Participants in the event included Bock Family Brewing; Adrienne’s White Rabbit, Pour Haus, Bargo’s, Mack’s Tavern, Submarine House, Theo’s Lounge, MacDigger’s, and O’Learys.

Each foursome traveled from bar to bar (with their designated driver), and played the put-putt hole each bar had set up. Each bar had food for the participants and also raffle baskets to purchase.

“This year we had 26 foursomes participate — a great time was had by all,” said Cathy Winter Brown, public relations and adoption coordinator for HALO.

A total of $10,063 was raised with all the money going to help the dogs at HALO. The check was presented by event organizers Nicole Bain and Dan Goetz.

The non-profit held a reception last Tuesday to thank all who volunteered and helped with the event. Attendees were greeted with a tour of the five-acre facility, an array of various snacks and refreshments, and “meet and greets” with the adoption-ready dogs on hand.

HALO offers certified dog behavior consultations, as well as assisting through cases such as separation anxiety, aggression, reactivity and resource guarding. The “fear-free” organization ensures all training methods are centered around positive reinforcement, praise, and rewards — it also offers behavior modification and training for shelter dogs.

The facility in New Jasper Township offers each dog a 10-by-10 room while receiving treatment. Each dog’s private living area offers a large bed, toys, snacks, and other items. The dogs that are up for adoption include a variety of breeds including pit-mixes, chow mixes, and doberman mixes. All would like to find their “forever” homes.

“All our dogs are up to date on vaccines, monthly preventatives, micro-chipped, spayed, and neutered,” said facility owner Regina Willen, who added the organization relies on private donations and gladly accepts donations of dog food, crates, toys, bedding, and leashes.

HALO has an event coming up Saturday, Oct. 28, at Feeders Pet Supply, 1872 W. Park Square. The “Howl-o-ween Adoption Event” will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.with adoption-ready dogs on site dressed in Halloween outfits.

HALO was founded in January 2018 with the intention of being a transitional campus for shelter dogs who show signs of various behavior issues. Its goal has been to work through these behaviors with positive reinforcement and various behavior protocols so that these dogs can find their perfect forever families.

For more information on consulting, boarding, adopting, or scheduling a tour, call 937-736-2055 or visit HALOk9behavior.com.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.