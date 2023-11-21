One dead in Walmart shooting

BEAVERCREEK — One person is dead and several injured after a shooting at the Beavercreek Walmart Monday.

Beavercreek Police confirmed to WDTN that the shooter died and four were injured.

The shooter was identified as male and reportedly died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Beavercreek Police did not release information on the injuries.

Walmart released a statement regarding the shooting:

“We’re heartbroken by what’s happened at our Beavercreek, Ohio store. This remains a developing situation, and we’re working closely with investigators on the scene. All questions should be directed to local law enforcement.”

Soin Medical Center told WDTN they received at least three patients.

Law enforcement responded to initial reports just before 9:30 p.m.

Beavercreek police said more information will be provided Tuesday.

Investigations are ongoing.

Our partners at WDTN contributed to this story.