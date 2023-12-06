Spread cheer, not COVID this holiday season

XENIA — Greene County Public Health officials are encouraging residents to spread holiday cheer, not a virus, such as COVID-19 this holiday season and has free COVID-19 test kits available to the public.

“With RSV, Flu and COVID-19 circulating throughout the country and the state, and with the coming holiday, this is a perfect time to get additional test kits out to the public,” said health commissioner Melissa Howell. “This will allow them to have that tool in their toolbox to either rule out COVID-19 or take the appropriate action before gathering for the Christmas and new year holidays if they are feeling under the weather. We want everyone to enjoy this special time with family and friends, while staying healthy and safe.”

Positive detection of COVID-19, along with the reporting of positive cases and full vaccination, is an effective way to fight against severe illness, hospitalization, and death, according to a release from GCPH. Public health officials recommend that families stay up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations and take a test if symptoms arise. It is also recommended that everyone ages six months and older get their flu vaccine.

“We urge everyone take advantage of the public health tools that work by washing your hands often and thoroughly, staying home when sick, covering coughs and sneezes, testing for COVID-19 if you have symptoms, and masking when in crowded spaces, especially on public transportation,” GCPH officials said in the release.

Residents can visit GCPH from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to pick up the number of tests needed for their family. GCPH is at 360 Wilson Drive, Xenia.

For more information, contact GCPH at 937-374-5600 or email [email protected].