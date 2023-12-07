Marcus Colvin will not return as Beavercreek football coach for the 2024 season.

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek football head coach Marcus Colvin announced Wednesday his resignation after two seasons.

In a social media post, Colvin said he notified Beavercreek City Schools of his intentions to remove himself from the varsity coach position on Tuesday.

Colvin cited the decision to step away was related to family and a desire to spend time away from the sport for the first time in nearly 30 years spanning his time as a player and coach.

Hired in January of 2022, Colvin went 4-16 in his two seasons at Beavercreek. He previous was the head coach at Chaminade Julienne for 11 years where he was the MVFCA Division III Coach of the Year in 2017.

Beavercreek athletic director Brad Pompos said the head coach position will be posted for new candidates on Friday. It will be posted for two weeks and interviews with interested applicants will begin when the calendar rolls into 2024.

