Clothes that Work comes to Greene County

XENIA — A new non-profit is rolling into Greene County to help residents in need.

Clothes that Work is an organization based out of Montgomery County that provides interview prep training and appropriate interview clothes to Ohio residents in need. Now, with a new station-on-wheels, the resource is available to Greene County residents as well.

The WOW (Wardrobe on Wheels) will be coming through Greene County on the third Wednesday of each month to the Greene County Department of Jobs and Family Services, 541 Ledbetter Road. Appointments are made by referral only through the organization’s local partners: The Greene County Department of Jobs and Family Services and United Way of the Greater Dayton Area.

According to Asia Fuqua, director of marketing and events for Clothes that Work, the organization kicked off this mobile outreach initiative in June last year after experiencing great success in the Montgomery County area and seeing the need in neighboring counties.

After deciding to provide the mobile service, Fuqua said the organization quickly established partnerships in Greene County to give its mobile station a place to be and have candidates vetted.

This isn’t the first time Clothes that Work has been in Greene County. In 2001 the group started a satellite campus in partnership with Suitably Dressed. The office closed after a few years, but Fuqua said the non-profit is excited to get back into the community.

Along with Greene County, the mobile outreach program visits Miami and Clark counties throughout the month.

The most popular service Clothes that Work offers is its coaching and clothing program, according to Fuqua. Candidates who are referred to this program receive free training and a free interview outfit. If the individual is hired following the interview, they are given more clothes to be prepared for the work week.

The training process is applicable to any career. According to Fuqua, coaches will teach the “soft skills” of professionalism and etiquette required for a field. Interview outfits also range from a business suit to work jeans and boots depending on the job a candidate is looking for. Overall, Fuqua said the process is extremely malleable and tries to meet as many unique needs as possible.

“We’re really excited about this partnership because it gives us the opportunity to expand our outreach,” said Fuqua. “We’re now able to meet people where they’re at.”

Anyone has the chance of getting a referral to Clothes that Work, but the organization’s partners are typically looking for people that really need it. Fuqua said Clothes that Work isn’t directly involved in the referral process, but trusts that its partners choose people who need the service.

The program is supported thanks to monetary donations and, even more important, volunteers. Fuqua said that while giving money to support the cause is a great gesture, a few hours of help is what Clothes that Work is really looking for to keep the mobile outreach thriving in Greene County.

“It would be easier if we already had volunteers in the Greene County area,” said Fuqua. “For donors who would give their time, we are in a great need for volunteers in the Greene County area.”

Currently, volunteers are sourced from the main area of service in Montgomery County, which requires a longer drive and time commitment from volunteers. Greene County residents interested in giving their time or money, or learning more about the program can visit www.clothesthatwork.org.

Clothes that Work also hosts two annual fund-raisers: The Men At Work Campaign in the spring and The Fashioning Futures Luncheon in the fall.

