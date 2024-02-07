Fairborn shooter still at large

FAIRBORN — A shooting was reported Tuesday evening near Wright State University.

According to a press release, multiple 911 calls occurred just before 8 p.m. on Feb. 6 reporting a man shot in the parking lot at 2600 Col. Glenn Highway. When officers arrived on scene, they found one man with two gunshot wounds and immediately transported him to a nearby hospital. The victims condition has not been released.

The suspect is still unknown and at large and the case is still under investigation.

