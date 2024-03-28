On the record for March 28

Arrests

Brownstown

Samantha Larie Wheeler, 27, Brownstown, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, bond pending or no bond required, 9:23 p.m. Wednesday.

Seymour

Mateo Pascual-Juan, 29, Seymour, burglary, criminal mischief, possession of methamphetamine, residential entry, criminal mischief, driving while never having received a driver’s license, false identity statement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, bond pending or no bond required, 10:59 p.m. Wednesday.

Incidents

North Vernon

Property damage wreck involving two vehicles, State and Walnut streets, 5:04 p.m. Wednesday.

Property damage wreck involving two vehicles, 2400 block of North State Road 3, 4:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Fraud, no address reported, 3:39 p.m. Wednesday.

Theft, no address listed, 2:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Fraud, no address reported, 12:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Property damage wreck involving two vehicles, 900 block of Veterans Drive, 10:46 a.m. Wednesday.

Indecent exposure, East O&M Avenue, 10:44 a.m. Wednesday.

Seymour

Caller reporting she believes there are people outside with guns trying to shoot her, Church Avenue, 11:22 p.m. Wednesday.

Two people yelling at each other, 2600 block of Outlet Boulevard, 11:18 p.m. Wednesday.

Drugs, Laurel and Vine streets, 9:11 p.m. Wednesday.

Personal injury wreck involving a semitrailer that had flipped leaving a person trapped, Burkart Boulevard and Fourth Street Road, 7:43 p.m. Wednesday.

Female slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle, 200 block of East Tipton Street, 7:28 p.m. Wednesday.

Female cussing and attempting to start fights at a store, 1600 block of East Tipton Street, 6:47 p.m. Wednesday.

K-9 deployed, Fifth and O’Brien streets, 1:16 p.m. Wednesday.

Drugs, 5700 block of North Sandy Creek Drive, 8:39 a.m. Wednesday.