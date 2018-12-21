Popp named national coach of year

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek girls soccer coach Steve Popp was recently named the large school national coach of the year by the United Soccer Coaches Association.

Popp, one of the winningest girls soccer coaches in Ohio, led the Beavercreek girls to the 2018 Division-I state title and a 24-0 record this past fall.

Overall, Popp is No. 3 on Ohio’s all-time wins list with a record of 397-118-64. He coached Bellbrook and Wayne before joining Beavercreek in 1999. His record with the Beavers is 293-62-41.

Since 2005, Beavercreek has won or shared nine Greater Western Ohio Conference division championships including the last two. The Beavers are 41-2-1 during the last two seasons.

Popp earned four varsity letters in boys soccer, was the league MVP and state tournament MVP at Carroll High School and was recently inducted into the Beavercreek athletics hall of fame.