Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News The 13-year-old age group were joined by the 12s and had five winners instead of four due to an accidental double sticker placement on one of the animals. Finishing first to fifth, from left to right, are Bryce Atley, Wade Ehresman, Harrison Sargent, Ava Carroll and Aidan Hawley. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News In the 11-year-old grouping, (L-R) Addyson Eakle finished in first and was followed by Dalton Marsden, Tucker Dyer and Peyton Gillum. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News (L-R) Wyatt Smith was first to capture a sticker in the 10-year-old group. Madison Thiel, Kasey Thomas and Jonah Fulton got the other three. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News In the 9-year-old group, (L-R) Luke Mossing, Joey Fulton, Joey Rohler and Finley Buxta were the quickest to grab hold of the prize. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News The youngest group of 8-year-olds saw (L-R), Henry Boyette, Lane Thomas, Emma Miller and Henrik Pitstick come out on top.

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News

The 13-year-old age group were joined by the 12s and had five winners instead of four due to an accidental double sticker placement on one of the animals. Finishing first to fifth, from left to right, are Bryce Atley, Wade Ehresman, Harrison Sargent, Ava Carroll and Aidan Hawley.

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News

In the 11-year-old grouping, (L-R) Addyson Eakle finished in first and was followed by Dalton Marsden, Tucker Dyer and Peyton Gillum.

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News

(L-R) Wyatt Smith was first to capture a sticker in the 10-year-old group. Madison Thiel, Kasey Thomas and Jonah Fulton got the other three.

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News

In the 9-year-old group, (L-R) Luke Mossing, Joey Fulton, Joey Rohler and Finley Buxta were the quickest to grab hold of the prize.

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News

The youngest group of 8-year-olds saw (L-R), Henry Boyette, Lane Thomas, Emma Miller and Henrik Pitstick come out on top.